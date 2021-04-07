VYRL Originals presents Galat by Asees Kaur and starring Bigg Boss fans two favourite contestants - Big Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra. Keeping melancholy as the central theme of this song, the hit trio of – Vikas as composer, Sunny Vik as the producer and the lyricist Raj Fa…

MUMBAI—“Galat” sung by Asees Kaur, featuring the “Big Boss 14” winner Rubina Dilaik and one of the most prominent personalities from “Big Boss 13,” Paras Chhabra, is trending at #1 on YouTube. Since word got out about Dilaik, Chhabra and Kaur collaborating for a new song, their fans have been going crazy with excitement, making every announcement the trend across social media platforms.

#Galat has surpassed more than 500K+ mentions across platforms with all three trending on Twitter. The constant excitement and love from all the fans across the globe has made this an enormous beginning for “Galat.” The song has crossed more than a million views in just five hours of its premiere today on YouTube.

