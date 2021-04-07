MUMBAI—“Galat” sung by Asees Kaur, featuring the “Big Boss 14” winner Rubina Dilaik and one of the most prominent personalities from “Big Boss 13,” Paras Chhabra, is trending at #1 on YouTube. Since word got out about Dilaik, Chhabra and Kaur collaborating for a new song, their fans have been going crazy with excitement, making every announcement the trend across social media platforms.
#Galat has surpassed more than 500K+ mentions across platforms with all three trending on Twitter. The constant excitement and love from all the fans across the globe has made this an enormous beginning for “Galat.” The song has crossed more than a million views in just five hours of its premiere today on YouTube.
