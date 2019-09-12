MUMBAI – Celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan Sept. 12 shared a still of actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from their song, “Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen,” revealing that she designed her husband’s look for the hit track.
“Can’t believe I designed this look in the 90s ... Those jeans, legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favorite. Gauri khan designs has come a long way! Major throwback,” Gauri tweeted.
In the image, SRK is seen wearing a loose red shirt with a pair of painted jeans, while Kajol dons a pink dress.
“Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen” from the 1993 movie, “Baazigar,” was composed by Anu Malik.
