MUMBAI—This weekend, get ready for your dose of double-trouble as MX Player brings an action-packed MX Original Series, “Bullets.” Sunny Leone and Karishma Tanna feature in this drama series as Tina and Lolo respectively, with viewers getting a chance to see them in a unique high-octane action avatar.
Bold, badass and brave—Tina and Lolo are on a quest to gather evidence that can thwart an illegal arms deal between two countries when a mishap occurs. The duo is suddenly up against an influential politician and they soon find themselves being chased not only by his goons but also by the police.
Sunny Leone says, “I’ve always been excited about taking up a role that sees its protagonist being put through the paces of high-octane action. The genre holds an added edge for me, and what I loved about my character Tina is that she decides to brave the odds, learns to be tough and enjoys a sense of adventure.”
Making love while on the run to save themselves, these two are faced with multiple hurdles—will they get arrested, get killed, or be able to complete their mission?
Along with Leone and Tanna, this masala entertainer also sees Deepak Tijori, Viveck Vaswani, Amaan F. Khan, Taaha Shah and Mohan Kapur in pivotal roles. It is directed by Devang Dholakia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.