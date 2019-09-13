MUMBAI—OTT audiences can get ready to witness a chase to remember as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 drop the trailer of their upcoming thriller web-series “Fixerr.”
The trailer gives a sneak-peek into the life of ATS officer Jayveer Maalik, who is also known as the fixer. Television heartthrob Shabir Ahluwalia makes an impressive debut in the digital world as Maalik. Joining his squad is Isha Koppikar, who plays Jayanti Javdekar, a sub-inspector in the Mumbai crime branch, and Mahie Gill, who plays Jayveer’s wife, Kesar.
“Fixerr” is a story of this tainted ATS officer from Delhi, who is drawn into the murky underbelly of Mumba’s movie mafia and industrialists. The web-series also delves into the personal life of the cop and how he deals with his profession and “fixes” various illegal matters.
Filled with drama, twists, suspense and some rib-tickling moments, the trailer looks nothing less than a full masala entertainer. The series also features an ensemble cast of Tigmanshu Dhulia, Varun Badola, Karishma Sharma, Anshuman Malhotra, and Anil Dhawan among others.
Ahluwalia said, “I am very excited for my digital debut with ALTBalaji, and I am glad that Ekta Kapoor gave me this wonderful opportunity. It’s always great to work with people you completely trust. My character is very different from what I have played earlier, and I hope the audience will like it. It was an amazing experience working with such a talented cast. I am really looking forward to the audience response.”
Watch the trailer of "Fixerr" here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.