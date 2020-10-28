This is a delightful 13.57 minute film that has got over 2,000,000 views on YouTube within about three months. “Gharelu” (which means homely or homemade depending on context) was selected for the June edition of LiftOff: First-time filmmakers Sessions (Pinewood Studios, London) and is a film made by the media students of St. Xavier's College, Mumbai. It even has no writing credits!
The story is basic, interesting and inspiring. Three young men share an apartment. They have zero knowledge of cooking or what is there in the kitchen and have a maid, Laxmi, who comes and cooks for them.
One day, one of the three wants to make something and searches for it on Google. To his amazement, he finds that there are a series of cooking videos featuring Laxmi and shot in their kitchen! He accosts the cook and she asks them what she has done wrong—after all, she is only filming whatever she is cooking for them, and in the process, she even makes better recipes for them to eat. She agrees that she should have informed them, but that is an oversight only on principle and she apologizes for it.
The flat-mates agree with her and do not subscribe to their third friend’s angry declaration that her services should be terminated. She has really done nothing wrong. And the next day, when she comes in for work, she finds a small surprise in store.
Ingeniously conceived and simply executed sans gimmicks, the film is a solid example of what I have always believed: that films and any form of storytelling is primarily about content and not added style, which is only optional. The performances are basic and natural, and Princy Parikh, a known young name in theater, is superb as Laxmi. The camerawork and editing are also simply done. There is a light guitar riff only in the end-titles, otherwise there is no music.
This one cannot be missed.
Rating: ****
Produced by: Shloka Mehta, Darshana Tiwari & Aishwarya Bodke
Directed by: Joseph Marvin Oliver
Co-directed by: Suryansh Deo Srivastava
Starring: Princy Parikh, Arunan, Pranay Checker & Allen Babu
