MUMBAI— “Ginny and Sunny invite you to be a part of the funniest and craziest wedding. Aaiyega zaroor!” This is the media release issued by the makers of the just-launched “Ginny Weds Sunny.”
The film stars Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Directed by debutant Puneet R. Khanna and produced by Vinod Bachchan, the “baaraat” arrives in 2020, say the confident filmmakers.
Small high-concept films have always been on a high in Hindi cinema in the last few years. Stars, if the subject is interesting as well as executed efficiently, are no more a compulsion for a film.
Vinod Bachchan presents, Ginny Weds Sunny, a Soundrya Production. Produced by Vinod Bachchan, directed by Puneet Khanna, the film is all set to go on floors by Sept. 1, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.