Feel-good romance and rom-coms are two allied genres that have become almost outdated in Hindi cinema, because for the last 25 years we had a surfeit of them. However, some films in this genre have been made off and on, with a wide variety in quality, ranging from terrible to a handful of terrific ones. Among the best was the 2017 "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana," produced by Vinod Bachchan, also the producer here. This producer has also made "Tanu Weds Manu."
“Ginny Weds Sunny” falls in the above-average category, as it introduces a novel two wrong men for the girl, but, actually, no wrong girl for the boy. But it is this climax and all that is involved in it that brings down the caliber of the movie. For one, it is grossly illogical even in its predictability, and two, after such a refreshing pre-climax (where the hero, about to marry an arranged match the next day, takes the heroine out for a purpose), the natural unpleasantness is stretched too long.
Thankfully, there are no fisticuffs, no expletives, nothing depraved or negative, which is so welcome.
The love story set in Delhi is between a strong-willed girl, Ginny a.k.a. Simran (Yammi Gautam), whose mother Shobha Juneja (Ayesha Reza Mishra) is a reputed matchmaker, and Sunny a.k.a. Satnam (Vikrant Massey), son of a hardware store owner, Pappi Sethi (Rajiv Gupta) and wife Rita (Maneka Kurup Arora).
Ginny has an on-off relationship with old friend Nishant (Suhail Nayyar), as both are confused about whether they should take it to the next level and tie the knot. Shobha wants her daughter to get hitched to the dependable young man Sunny, but it's an uphill journey. When things almost work out, Nishant comes in with an emotional plea that Ginny should marry him. Sunny is angry as well as traumatized at how Ginny is always confused. What happens next?
There is nothing devastatingly new or fresh in the storyline or screenplay, but again, happily, the Punjabi overdrive is not there even among Punjabi characters based out of Delhi, and everyone speaks Hindi, as they would in pre-1995 films. The dialogues are lively and the DOP (Nuthan Nagaraj) does an exceptional job, especially in the lesser-utilized location of Mussoorie, but even within Delhi.
The songs are also passable, but standing out is "Rubaru," the only song composed by Jaan Nissar Lone, which is written by Peer Zahoor and sung by Kamal Khan. Its soulfulness, apt and well-conceived lyrics and straight singing are so refreshing in these musically-bankrupt days.
Performances are of a high order, and this must be Yammi's best in her eight-year innings. Vikrant Massey is the perfect fit for his ordinary character, a kind of intense, yet more "today" Amol Palekar from the 1970s Basu Chaterjee comedies. Rajiv Gupta as Sunny's father and Ayesha Reza as Ginny's mother are both brilliant. Suhail Nayyar as Nishant, Sanchita Puri as Ginny's friend Prerna, Mazel Vyas as Sunny's sister and Maneka Kurup Arora as Sunny's mother are also excellent.
A little care at the end could have taken this film to another level. As things stand, it's a cozy watch that is an above-average feel-good movie. Critics, please excuse. This movie should be rated "A"—Audience Only.
Rating: ***1/2
Produced by: Vinod Bachchan
Directed by: Puneet Khurana
Written by: Navjot Gulati & Sumit Arora
Music: Payal Dev, Gaurav Chatterji & Jaan Nissar Lone
Starring: Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey, Ayesha Reza Mishra, Rajiv Gupta, Mansi Sharma, Suhail Nayyar, Mazel Vyas, Sanchita Puri, Gurpreet Saini, Karan Singh Chhabra, Maneka Kurup Arora, Deepak Chadha, Mayank Chaudhary & others. Sp. App. Isha Talvar
