MUMBAI— After leaving many enchanted with his sonorous voice, the 89-year-old living legend and maestro, Pandit Jasraj, showcased his journey in a never-seen-before show, “Golden Voice Golden Years: Pandit Jasraj.” The show was held at Shanmukhananda Hall Mar. 15. In this unique concert, Pandit Jasraj took each of the large audience gathered there on his musical memoir from ‘Jasraj’ to ‘Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj.’
Known for his voice, the presentation of rare raags, unique bandish and his innovations, Pandit Jasraj’s journey is a reminder of the highest standard of musical performance, attained through years of rigorous riyaaz.
Conceptualized by his daughter, Durga Jasraj, the musical performance was divided into various segments that took the audience through the most important turning-points of Pandit’s journey – from his first exploration at a radio station in Kolkata to becoming one of the most celebrated music maestros in the world.
Each segment showcased an audio-visual clip and was followed by live musical performances from students of Pandit Jasraj School of Music Foundation to Anup Jalota and a unique tabla symphony “Raagas on Tabla” by composer Kedar Pandit and Dr. L Subramaniam. The last segment of the biography completed the submission of Pandit Jasraj at the feet of the Lord, with a live musical performance by the virtuoso himself.
The event was graced by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kavita Krishnamurthy Subramaniam, Alka Yagnik, Jatin-Lalit, Anand-Milind, Anuradha Paudwal, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Jaspinder Narula, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Bela Shende, Kuldip Singh, Jasvinder Singh and many more.
Pandit Jasraj said, “Jai ho! At this stage in life, I realize that I know nothing and I will never know anything. I have surrendered everything and whatever I am today is because of the Almighty God.”
Daughter Durga Jasraj added, “This musical journey was an experience of a lifetime. His journey has been so inspirational, and it is my pleasure to present it on a platform to his fans and audience. It is delightful to know that we have achieved it successfully with this event.”
