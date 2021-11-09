MUMBAI — “It’s a huge motivation if your hard work gets recognized in such an amazing manner,” says Bishakh Jyoti on receiving the National award (Non-Film) for Best Music.
Singer and composer Bishakh Jyoti received the National award for the film “Kranti Darshi Guruji—Ahead of Times.” He had started his journey with the reality show Zee TV’s “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa,” composed music for many albums and films like “Gone Kesh,” and has closely worked with music stalwarts like Sajid-Wajid and Shankar Mahadevan.
This singer, who is currently on the Grand Jury in “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” 2021 and has done more than 500 live concerts in India as well as abroad, feels humbled and gratitude on receiving the honor. “I was totally enthralled after receiving this award and am feeling really good to become the youngest musician to receive this prestigious award. I don’t make music with any expectations but definitely it’s a huge motivation if your hard work gets recognized in such an amazing manner.”
“I want to thank my director Sudipto Sen from the bottom of my heart. Coming from a small town, I am really happy that I have managed to motivate a lot of young people from my town to choose a career in music. Lastly, I want to thank the Almighty for being so kind to me, as this journey from being a newcomer in the industry and facing loads of rejections and humiliations to now winning the most prestigious award means a lot to me.”
He adds, “Apart from this my gurus Acharya Sanjay Chakrabarty and Guru Ma Smt. Reshmi Chakrabarty have contributed a lot on my learning part and still I am learning from them.”
Jyoti performed more than 15 digital concerts during the pandemic in 2020. “Digital Concerts helped all the musicians and artistes to learn a lot of things, specially some critical technicalities about music. Covid has helped to show some great positivity towards learning music online and also helped musicians to upgrade themselves both technically and also educationally because they got so much time in this situation.”
Jytoti has also worked in Bengali, Odiya and other industries and has the films “Lucknow Times” and “Asma” lined up besides other projects.
