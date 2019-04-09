MUMBAI— “Good News” actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh have a loud new announcement for you! Kumar has announced that the filming has concluded. He announced with a video posted on social media. The video shows the film’s leading foursome miming sirens.
Kumar captioned the video, “Practicing the sound of #GoodNews.” He also mentioned that the film will be released on Sept. 6. The video begins with Dosanjh making the siren sound, soon joined by Kumar and the two girls.
Here is his tweet: “Practicing the sound of #GoodNews arriving until then it’s a wrap Due date 6th September, 2019! #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @raj_a_mehta @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms”
“Good News” is a hilarious family drama wherein the two pairs play married couples trying for a baby. It is based around the subject of IVF (In-Vitro Fertilization). The film is being directed by Raj Mehta and is a Dharma factory – oops! We mean a Dharma Productions! – offering. Yes, Karan Johar, who runs the banner, is probably the only filmmaker today who makes a film every few months but shirks mediocrity.
