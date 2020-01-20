MUMBAI — With an overseas gross of over Rs. 73 crore and a worldwide gross of over Rs 310 crore, Karan Johar’s and Akshay Kumar’s co-prdouction “Good Newwz,” released Dec. 28, 2019 has entered the Rs. 200 crore NBOC (Net Box-Office Collection) Club, the second Akshay Kumar film to do so after his last home production, “Mission Mangal,” which released on Independence Day.
As of Jan. 19, the 24th day, the collections stand at Rs. 201.14 crore in India.
But if crossing the Rs. 300 crore gross benchmark was not enough, “Good Newwz” still continues to rake in the moolah and has managed to rival certain previous releases at the worldwide box-office. In fact, given its current collections, “Good Newwz” ranks as the fifth highest worldwide grosser of 2019.
Preceding “Good Newwz” on the list of highest worldwide-grossing Hindi films are “War” (Rs. 474.79 cr.), “Kabir Singh” (Rs. 379.02 cr.), “Uri – The Surgical Strike” (Rs. 342.06 cr.) and “Bharat” (Rs. 325.58 cr.)
As of now, “Good Newwz” still continues to run in theaters, and trade predictions state that the business of the film will continue to grow. In fact, over the coming days, “Good Newwz” is more than likely to close the gap between it and “Bharat” and possibly go beyond.
Meanwhile, like a rocket that refuses to slow down, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” is fast catching up and is likely to hit Rs. 200 crore in India within two or three days, having released two weeks after “Good Newwz.”
It is good newwz indeed at the box-office as films thought to be unsung warriors do so well!
