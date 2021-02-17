MUMBAI — Google has officially recognized Vidyut Jammwal as one of the top martial artists across the world alongside legends such as Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee, Jet Li, Chuck Morris, Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa and Steven Seagal. Making India proud, he becomes the youngest fitness star to share the honor with globally recognized action legends.
While reviving the ancient form of martial arts Kalaripayattu, the “Khuda Haafiz” actor has continued interesting trending segments such as “Ab Yeh Karke Dikhao” and “I Train Like Vidyut Jammwal,” which encompass all the kickass stunts and routines of martial arts. His viral videos feature him walking over water, breaking bricks, acing beer bottle push-ups and pulling off crazy gymnastics.
Jammwal's body of work in cinema is such that he has become synonymous with action films. The actor has successfully headlined some of the most ambitious actions films made in India. He has put India on the global front by being on The Richest list of 10 people you don't want to mess with.
