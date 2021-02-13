NEW DELHI — The gossip vine is abuzz with rumors that Dia Mirza is all set to get married on Feb. 15. While the actress and former beauty queen has not confirmed or denied the reports yet, the news that she will tie the knot with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi made her a trending subject.
The wedding will be a private affair with only closely friends and family invited, claims a SpotboyE report.
This would be Dia's second marriage. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. The couple had announce their separation with a statement they issued in August 2019.
Dia was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha directorial "Thappad" starring Taapsee Pannu last year. Her upcoming release is the Telugu action thriller “Wild Dog” starring Nagarjuna. The film is directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon, and also features Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.