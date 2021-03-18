MUMBAI—Composer Gourov Dasgupta launched his solo single, “Saiyyonee” March 18. The lyrics have been penned by veteran songwriter Sameer Anjaan, and it has been rendered by popular playback singer Yasser Desai and Rashmeet Kaur of “Bajre Da Sitta” and “Nadiyon Paar” fame.
The music video directed by Kookie Gulati is a tale of love and loss, featuring “Bigg Boss Season 13” heartthrob Asim Riaz and “Khuda Haafiz” actress Shivaleeka Oberoi. Both the actors have been trending on social media as their fans eagerly await the launch of the music video.
Dedicating the song to his daughter, Gourov says, “This song is extremely dear to my heart and I am glad to have collaborated with Sameer-ji, who has given me an immaculate piece of poetry, and the incredibly talented duo of Yasser Desai and Rashmeet Kaur.”
“Kookie is like a big brother to me and he has created magic with the music video and of course, Asim and Shivaleeka look picture-perfect in every frame! Thanks to Rohan and the entire team at Sony Music India for believing in me. I dedicate this to my daughter, Vedika—this is a part of my legacy that I choose to leave behind.”
Asim Riaz adds, “I’m very grateful for the love and anticipation that people have shown for “Saiyyonee.” This is a very exciting moment for everyone associated with the creation of the song.”
Shivaleeka Oberoi says, “It has been an amazing experience. I was stunned to watch and hear the final song. I’m sure the song will captivate everyone with its soothing melody.”
Yasser Desai says, “I have been very fortunate to have listeners appreciate my singing style that I got to harness in this song. Now I can’t wait to know the response. My love to all those wishing me luck for this song.”
Rashmeet Kaur says, “Everyone involved has done a fabulous job. Sameer-sir’s lyrics and Gourov’s composition have made it magical. I am super happy that the song is available to all.”
Released by Sony Music India, “Saiyyonee” is available on all streaming platforms.
