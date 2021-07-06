MUMBAI — As a pair, Govinda and Raveena Tandon co-starred in hits like “Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan” and “Dulhe Raja” besides many other films like “Anaari No. 1” (a success), “Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare” (also the name of their hit song from “Dulhe Raja”), “Aunty No. 1,” “Pardesi Babu,” “Rajaji,” “Sandwich” (an iconic film now on satellite TV), “Deewana Mastana” (Tandon in a cameo in this success) and were both part of the credits of “Andaz Apna Apna,” where Govinda made a cameo.
They now come together in a new film, as announced by Tandon on her Instagram account. She wrote, “The Grand reunion! back together to hit the screen again! What? Where? When ? Coming Soon. #Kisidiscomeinjayein.” “Kisi Disco Mein Jaayein” is another of their cult songs, from “Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan.”
Govinda had formed popular teams with Neelam and Karisma Kapoor as well. With the former, he had reunited on a recent reality show, but this is a proper film project that comes 15 years after Govinda’s last collaboration with Tandon, “Sandwich,” in 2006.
Popular teams seen in Hindi films after a long gap include Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in “Total Dhamaal” (19 years after “Pukar”), Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in “Love Aaj Kal” (29 years after “Dhan Daulat”) followed by three more films, Amitabh Bachchan and Raakhee in “Ek Rishta” (19 years after “Bemisal”) and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” (20 years after “Silsila”).
