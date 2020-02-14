MUMBAI — Govinda, who is known for his comic timing and dancing skills, has launched his own YouTube channel with two songs he has sung this Valentine’s Day. The actor also made his TikTok debut and announced a contest related to his channel.
Govinda has always had a unique style of entertaining people. And while he is very witty, he serves some much-needed wisdom as well. The actor has launched his own YouTube channel titled “Govinda No.1.” The first two songs, “Chal Na Romance Kare” ( http://bit.ly/RomanceKare ) and “Tu Meri Dream Come True Hai” ( http://bit.ly/TuMeriDreamComeTrueHai ) will help fans celebrate their Valentine moments “Govinda Style.”
Earlier in the day, Govinda also announced that he will be throwing a challenge on TikTok, wherein he will ask the fans to dance on the songs and the best steps will be acknowledged and used by him at the shooting of the music video of the song to be shot at Dubai. He said, “Each time, I have made sure that I entertain my fans who have showered me with their love and blessings, and social media is the best way to do it.”
