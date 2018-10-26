MUMBAI—The quirky title-track of the movie “Rangeela Raja” was launched in old-style fashion at a 5-star (Hotel Sun’N’Sand) over cocktails and dinner rather than in a multiplex with standard snacks
The movie stars Govinda in a double role with two new heroines, Mishika Chourasia, and Anupama Agnihotri and also Digangana Suryavanshi (who worked with him recently in “FryDay”). Shakti Kapoor (who was present with the four lead artistes and producer Pahlaj Nihalani), Prem Chopra, Mahesh Aanand, Karan Aanand, Karishma, Shyam Lal, Aarti Gupta, and Govind Namdeo are also in the cast. The movie is directed by Sikandar with music by Ishwar Kumar.
The song is sung by Benny Dayal and penned by Mehboob. The Chiragdeep International film will release Nov. 16, and an enthusiastic Govinda told me, “If ‘FryDay’ was my ‘Love ‘86’ (his debut hit in 1986), this will be my “Ilzaam” (his next film that was a huge hit)!”
Asked how he and producer Nihalani had made up after their differences for many years (they worked in “Ilzaam” in 1986, “Shola Aur Shabnam” in 1992 and “Aankhen” in 1993), Govinda said, “Three or four years ago, when I met him, I just said that producers whose names ended with ‘Ni,’ like Vashu Bhagnani, Nandu Tolani and Ramesh Taurani and him were consistently lucky for me! And our ‘Aankhen,’ again with me in a double role, was the biggest him among them all!”
Added Nihalani, “Everyone knows that Govinda and a new heroine, like Neelam, Bharati and Ritu Shivpuri in my films with him, is always magic!”
Delighted when I praised him and his film “FryDay,” the actor whisked me to Digangana and said, “Tell her that!” Later, unlike other actors, Govinda stood with the media in the queue for the dinner buffet, spurring a new scribe to tell me in awe, “This is the first time I have seen a big star standing with the media in a queue for food!” But then, that’s Govinda, I told him.
And for his sake, we hope that his film will do well. After that, he will star in “Pinky Darling” and “National Hero,” but will not yet divulge more details other than the names of those movies.
Watch the title song of "Rangeela Raja" here.
