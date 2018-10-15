MUMBAI— Govinda, with a career spanning over three decades, was just seen in the comedy “FryDay” with probably his youngest ever co-star, former TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi.
After having been paired opposite the leading actresses over the years from Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor to Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha, and also younger names, Govinda’s pairing with Digangana was indeed interesting to watch. However, for Digangana this is her debut, releasing a few days before her 21st birthday. Digangana also has a parallel role in “Jalebi” that released the same day.
Govinda said, “It is a cliché, but age is just a number. If you are a good performer, audiences will see beyond how you look, what your age is or where you have come from. I have not seen her past work, but Digangana’s work act speaks volumes of her experience. She is a mature actor, and I guess her performance will speak for her.”
The actor added, “I remember filming our first few scenes. I had honestly prepared myself for a couple of retakes as I have worked with many newbies and they do take some time or are rather nervous in settling in, but Digangana came as a surprise. With very little to almost no retakes, she was confident in her skin, and that’s a quality you see in a rising star. I hope audiences like us on this joyride together.”
Digangana excitedly responded, “It was a case of somebody pinch me when I was offered the film, and I asked who my co-star was. I was in a dilemma as Govinda-sir’s comic timing is unmatched. Before I came on board, Abhishek (director Abhishek Dogra) arranged for a meeting between the two of us. But within days of shooting, we developed camaraderie, and I consider myself fortunate to be Govinda-sir’s co-star. I was learning each day from his spontaneity and dialogue delivery. What I admire the most about him is that I wasn’t treated like a 20-year-old. He treated me as a mature actor. I wasn’t really nervous ever but too excited for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.