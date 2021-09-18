MUMBAI — Govinda shared his son Yashwardhan’s photo on Instagram Sep. 17 and fans bombarded his social handles giving wishes to his son. Even family members like sister Tina Ahuja and mother Sunita Ahuja weren’t behind in liking the “special” gesture of a proud dad.
Yashwardhan looks dapper in the photo wearing a denim shirt. Govinda captioned the post as “The hard work you have done all these years is reflecting on your face. The confidence you have has made you mature from a person to a personality. This is the core for all the success in the world.”
As soon as the photo surfaced online, fans of the actor couldn’t help complimenting the looks of Yashwardhan. Heart and smiley emoticons also swamped Govinda’s Instagram space.
Frankly, Yashwardhan has the looks and X-factor to make it big as a film star, unlike his sister. This is a kind of gender reversal from Shatrughna Sinha’s children, where Sonakshi Sinha did not want to become an actor at all, but made it big unlike brother Luv! We hope he takes up a film career, as he is likely to rock!
