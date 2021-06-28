MUMBAI — For the first time ever, a Grammy Award winner and recognized artistes from across the globe have come together to create a government-affiliated song like never before, now available exclusively on the Damroo Music streaming app.
“Gratitude Song” has not only touched over a million souls but also managed to reinforce the spirit of unity during these difficult times.
On the seventh International Day of Yoga and International Music Day, Jun. 21, a theme song was released to observe and celebrate the special day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always spoken about how yoga is a source of inner strength amid the pandemic.
Some of the biggest music legends of this era have united to create a song for the government of India with the warmth and inspiration of Narendra Modi. From international artistes like Wouter Kellerman (South Africa - Grammy Award winner), Lira (South Africa), Aeone (U.K.), Tito Da.Fire (Nigeria) and Gazza (Namibia) to some prominent Indian artistes like Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, K.S. Chithra, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Daler Mehndi, Raageshwari and Naresh Kamath, they have showcased to the world the strength of being together. The song is penned by Vaishali Shah.
While the song is dedicated to yoga, it has started to catch waves with its motivational vibe to stay united and connected. The exclusive release of the song is on Damroo, India’s first and only non-film and independent music streaming app, with a vision to build a community of non-film music listeners. The song has been created in association with the Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry for Information & Broadcasting.
Speaking about the song, Kher said, “It is such a divine coincidence that last year we discussed with internationally renowned and Grammy award winner composer and musician Wouter Kellerman for a collaboration on a project. And the world’s only non-film music streaming app, Damroo India, came on board for India’s Prime Minister’s inspiration for the world to make yoga as a way of life to stay healthy and in harmony. Let’s heal the world with yoga and music.”
Shankar Mahadevan said, “It was an honor being part of this amazing Yog anthem. Through our music, we can spread the message of yoga to the rest of the world!”
Daler Mehndi added, “It was great to perform alongside such wonderful artistes from across the globe. The Yog song has the power to unite, and it is wonderful to see so many musicians coming together to strengthen the bond through the power of music.”
Wouter Kellerman stated, “I have been a big fan of Kailash Kher for a long time, and I was actually in Mumbai at the beginning of last year, just before the pandemic struck. He invited me to his house, and we started talking about possibly collaborating. I just absolutely loved this voice, so when he reached out to me a couple of weeks ago and mentioned the possibility of working together on the yoga song, I was very excited to work with him and with amazing talent from India and all over the world. It has been really exciting to work on such a beautiful project.”
K.S. Chithra shared, “It was a great experience to be a part of this project from Kailash Kher-ji. It is very essential to know about yoga and its benefits in these times of stress. I was very excited when our beloved PM Narendra Modi-ji tweeted in support of this project.”
