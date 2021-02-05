The Yellow Diary alt-rock band and Grammy nominee Shilpa Rao’s latest musical collaboration “Roz Roz” taps into modern day relationships and what it takes to keep the love alive. Released by Sony Music India, the song holds the secret to love that lasts, just in time for Valentine’s Day celebrations.
“Roz Roz” features Isha Talwar (of Mirzapur fame) and dancer-actor Arjun Menon, who are seen performing an enigmatic contemporary dance sequence in the music video. As Valentine's Day nears, “Roz Roz” sets up the scene for the day of love. It emphasizes the importance of dialogue in healthy relationships in a world that is full of distractions and noise.
The Yellow Diary band jointly says, “After the lockdown, most of us have become aware of the importance of being open to conversations. Our song is about sidelining the distractions of life and treasuring the simple things about love.”
“Having Shilpa onboard with her mystical voice, just accentuated what we had to say through the song. We are thrilled to be offering ‘Roz Roz’ to our listeners."
Shilpa Rao says, “I always find it inspiring when artists find an outlet for their expression through independent music and it was a great experience collaborating with The Yellow Diary for ‘Roz Roz’ Our song reminds us that sometimes, we get so lost in our every-day lives that we overlook little things that matter in love. This Valentine’s Day, take the time out to tell your loved ones that you care, and that you’d be lost without them.”
Presented by Sony Music India, “Roz Roz” is available on all streaming platforms.
