Sad to say this, but like television in another sense in the past, it is becoming increasingly clear that the web is a poor cousin in another way of the big screen. We have seen utter rejects like “Drive,” “Ateet,” “What Are The Odds?” and “Mrs Serial Killer” releasing directly on the web, and we are sure that “Gulabo Sitabo” would have faced a similar fate at the theaters and was saved, perhaps, by this digital release, and the distributors likewise.
The law of averages has caught up with Ayushmann Khurrana, whose last film “Thappad” also was not profitable despite the hype and the critical acclaim. Sircar’s record of alternate interesting and damp squib films (we do not include “Pink” that he only co-produced) is now spoilt as after the disaster that was “October” we felt he would get it right this time!
As for Amitabh Bachchan, he is exceptional as Mirza—in looks and his gait. Otherwise, we must understand that a certain basic high level of performance is expected from his stature and he achieves that minimum without excelling. Khurrana is natural, but from the rest of the case, if anyone is impressive, it is the feisty Farrukh Jafar as his wife Begum (older to him by 17 years!) and Shrishti Srivastava as Baankey’s sister Guddo.
Chaturvedi’s script, plodding in the main, has its quaint humor that begins well and steadily declines. Still, there are some sparks even till the end, when Begum shows her wrapped-in- cotton fingers to her husband. As with “October,” there is only a tenuous, in fact forced and fake, link between story and the film’s title, a fatal flaw every time. The Tom and Jerry angle looks very artificial and has no real force or impact, and for a Sircar film, logic takes a backseat very often. Sircar is often considered a modern-day Hrishikesh Mukherjee-meets-Basu Chaterjee, but this film resembles those filmmakers’ substandard outputs in their later years, with his output being a fraction of theirs!
Still, with all its crawling pace at 124 minutes, things seemed interesting until the post-climax, where we come to know that Begum, who was coming across as a decent if befuddled soul, is actually anything but that. A touch of irony, of Mirza selling his favorite armchair for Rs. 250 and it being refurbished and later sold as an antique for Rs. 135,000 (inknown to him, of course) is considered a creative masterstroke but is totally pointless, especially if meant to be understood as an irony.
The tenant versus landlord conflict is barely handled with any depth or finesse, and we also do not see the point of Net-friendly elements like the hero’s sister’s character being smart even sexually, given the plot.
Full marks to the production design and art team (Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Pradip Jadhav) but the DOP makes everything super-gloomy, which was not indicated her. The background score (Shantanu Moitra) is basic but okay, while the songs, as is the norm nowadays, matter as much as one raisin in a Christmas cake.
All in all, a colossal damp squib, “Gulabo Sitabo” can be easily sidelined. Far better, indeed, to revisit Sircar’s “Piku” if one wants a comedy that is also going somewhere while giving key messages. This one does neither and falls into the excruciating category of bad Bachchan misadventures like “Rann,” “Wazir,” “Department” et al, even if is not a super-calamity like “Thugs of Hindostan.”
Rating: **
Produced by: Ronnie Lahiri & Sheel Kumar
Directed by: Shoojit Sircar
Written by: Juhi Chaturvedi
Music: Shantanu Moitra, Abhishek Arora & Anuj Garg
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Raaz, Farrukh Jafar, Brijendra Kala, Srishti Shrivastava, Nalneesh Neel, Archana Shukla, Annanya Dwivedi, Ujali Raj. Sunil Kumar Verma, Poornima Sharma, Jogi Mallang, Behram Rana as Abdul Rehman, Zia Ahmed Khan & others
