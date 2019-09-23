MUMBAI — Excel Entertainment’s ‘Gully Boy,’ inspired by the lives of two Indian underground rappers, Divine and Naezy, is India’s official entry at the 92nd Academy Awards.
The critically acclaimed film has been nominated for the Best International Feature Film Award, which was first titled as the Best Foreign Language Film category. India has nominated films every year, including: “Mother India” “Salaam Bombay” and “Lagaan,” in 2001.
‘Gully Boy’ stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Verma, Vijay Raaz and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It is directed and co-written by Zoya Akhtar, who has also co-produced the film.
Koechlin said in a media statement: “I am really happy that the film got nominated and it is a good entry to the Oscars. I think Gully Boy is a great representation of India’s new dawn, one where we increasingly stand united by hope and pave the way for real, social change.”
“The Indian Rap scene has considerably helped in pivoting this “change” conversation favorably, and movies like Gully Boy are a testament to that fact and to the international audience that good Indian cinema now attracts.”
Farhan Akhtar was the first to tweet the news and posted: “#GullyBoy has been selected as India’s official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. #apnatimeaayega
Thank you to the film federation and congratulations #Zoya @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD @kalkikanmani & cast, crew and hip hop crew.”
Ranveer Singh tweeted: “Apna Time Aayega! #ZoyaAkhtar @aliaa08
@ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @SiddhantChturvD @kalkikanmani @kagtireema
@MrVijayVarma @excelmovies @tigerbabyindia @ZeeMusicCompany” and also posted an image of the news.
“Gully Boy” was zeroed in from a list of 27 films. “It was a unanimous decision to select this film,” FFI secretary general Supran Sen said. The committee was headed by Aparna Sen.
Apart from entering the 100 crore club in India, the film had even performed well in the international arena. It also received the Promotion of Asian Cinema Award at the 23rd Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea and won the Best Film Award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year. The film also premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.
For Ranveer Singh, personally, it is a double triumph within 48 hours, after the announcement that he will be waxed at Madame Tussaud’s. Great Going, ‘Gully Boy.’ For someone with a career less than a decade old, this is an achievement indeed.
