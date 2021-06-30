MUMBAI — Gulzar’s poignant words, which have been released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, across their social media platforms to support their ongoing campaign to raise awareness of critical COVID messages, reminds citizens of their responsibilities and the power they have to help curb the spread of the virus. Four videos have been published of his various poetic appeals in this direction.
As India begins taking precautionary steps to avoid a third surge in COVID-19 cases, Gulzar has penned poetic appeals to citizens to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviors to avoid a surge in Covid cases. This includes frequently washing hands, wearing double masks, and maintaining a 6-feet physical distance between one another.
A surge in cases is predicted to affect children and rural villages the most in case of a third spike, therefore, Covid-19 remains a significant public health concern despite the country easing its lockdowns.
Comparing how one wears a raincoat during the rains to prevent getting wet, Gulzar implies the individualistic duty in taking the similarly necessary precautions against the virus.
In his style he recites, “Mein apne gaon ke bhai behenon se baat kar raha hoon, jaise baarish se bachne ke liye raincoat pehen lete hain...suniye iss waqt har taraf mahaamaari baras rahi hai, corona see bachne ke liye sirf ek teeka lagva lijiye. (I am talking to my brothers and sisters from villages, please protect yourself from the virus, like you do in the rains with a raincoat, with just a vaccination).”
The message is poetically clear – everyone has a responsibility to safeguard themselves against the virus during the pandemic.
