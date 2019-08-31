MUMBAI—Jahnvi Kapoor is cast as Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian Air Force woman pilot who played a significant role in the Kargil conflict in 1999. Kapoor even met Saxena on the latter’s birthday.
Produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios and directed and co-written by Sharan Sharma with music by Rachita Arora, the film "Gunjan Saxena" stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Manav Vij and Vineet Kumar.
The tagline “Ladkiyan Pilot Nahin banti (Women do not become pilots)” has created a buzz on social media. The film releases Mar. 13, 2020.
