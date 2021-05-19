MUMBAI – Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is collaborating with 19 young doctors from across India to launch a free teleconsultation service for Covid patients who are isolated with moderate symptoms at home. The actor shared an Instagram post May 19 to announce the news.
The initiative named “Covi-Med” will aim to ensure such patients don't need to leave their homes for medical aid. The doctors will be available on call from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. over two numbers on WhatsApp.
"Happy to announce my collab with medical doctors Dr. Rupraj Abhishek, Dr. S.H. Warsi, Suchitra Verma, Dr. Rajshree and team for FREE" tele-consultation service CoviMed for HOME ISOLATED PATIENTS with mild to moderate symptoms. Whatsapp numbers 8178867066, 8178835557. Timing: 10am to 8pm; @covi_med for more information," Choudhary wrote in his Instagram post.
He also listed the contact details of all the 19 doctors in the post.
Choudhary had recently declared his plan to build 1,000-bed hospitals - in Lucknow and Patna - for Covid patients.
