MUMBAI — Last year, T-Series produced and presented “Slowly Slowly,” which not only had Guru Randhawa’s vocals but also had international music icon Pitbull joining him on the song. The track became a super- hit and now Bhushan Kumar and T-Series have come up with one more track that features yet another global pop icon.
Joining Randhawa this time will be English singer and songwriter Jay Sean, who has been synonymous with some blockbuster international tracks. The “Lahore” singer has been instrumental in bridging the gap between India and the West by getting renowned faces from the global music circuits.
“Surma Surma” is a peppy, upbeat song, shot beautifully in the colorful, vibrant locations of Rajasthan, about which Randhawa says, “I’m super- stoked as it’s my first single of the year and a collaboration with an artiste like Jay Sean, whom I admire since childhood.”
“Every time I work with another great artiste, there is so much to learn and discover. Every artiste brings their own flavor. We totally enjoyed working on this song together. This song has a very upbeat groovy vibe to it and I hope our fans will love it.”
Speaking about coming together with Randhawa, Sean says, “The collaboration with Guru and T-Series happened very naturally and organically. “Surma Surma” is such a vibe! Rhythm and Blues (RnB) and desi collide beautifully in one track. It’s smooth and sexy and I love the way our voices sound over this production.”
Director Gifty admits he was initially “apprehensive” during the shoot. “Since Jay Sean is an international artiste I was not sure if he would agree to do everything we wanted, but he surprised us. He was so cooperative about everything and that was the high point for me while shooting this video.”
Producer Bhushan Kumar points out, “Guru is our amazing in-house talent. After Pitbull, we are happy that Jay Sean decided to come forward and join Guru. He enjoys a huge fan following among Indian audiences and we wanted to bring him closer home with “Surma Surma.” ” The song also features Brazilian model and actress Larissa Bonesi alongside the two artistes in the video.
With music by Vee Music, Randhawa has written, sung and composed the song while Jay Sean, who has written the English lyrics, is co-singer. The song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.
