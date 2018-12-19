MUMBAI—Current sensation Guru Randhawa, renowned for chartbusters like “High Rated Gabru,” “Ban Ja Rani,” “Suit Suit” and “Lahore,” has joined Emraan Hashmi, so to speak, in “cheating India.”
Having scored with the trailer and posters, the makers of the film “Cheat India” are set to unveil their next trump card tomorrow: the promotional track, “Daaru Wargi.” Featuring both of them together for the first time, it will release worldwide Dec. 19. The video of “Daaru Wargi” has been directed by Nitin Parmar, an associate of “Neerja” director Ram Madhvani.
Potentially the next club anthem of 2019, the video shows the devolution of innocent students into a wildlife of debauchery, instigated by Hashmi’s character. The producers have ensured that the video draws a distinct parallel with some elements in the film.
“Cheat India” releases worldwide Jan. 25, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.