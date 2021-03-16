MUMBAI—Zee TV’s “Hamariwali Good News’ is a prime-time drama that presents a heartwarming and unique role reversal between a daughter-in-law, Navya (Srishti Jain) and her mother-in-law, Renuka Tiwari (Juhi Parmar) to give their family the much-awaited ‘Good News.’
Over the last couple of weeks, we've seen a lot of drama take place at the Tiwari household. However, the upcoming twist will not only leave viewers shocked, in fact, even Renuka and Mukund (Shakti Anand) will be left astonished by the unexpected turn of events.
Recently, viewers saw Renuka leaving everything to son Aditya and asking him to run Tiwari Sadan as she and husband Mukund embark on a visit to a wellness centre to ensure that her pregnancy goes smoothly. Immediately after that, the show took a 3-month leap and Renuka is now seven months pregnant, and Tiwari Sadan is not quite the same on their return. It looks like Navya has also left Aditya in the interim and they are all set to file for a divorce.
Speaking about the leap, Juhi Parmar as Renuka, revealed, “The dramatic sequences have kept the audience on their toes. They have really enjoyed the recent twists and turns. However, the track after the three-month leap will surely leave them stunned. Renuka will be seen in a new look as she’s seven months pregnant now and has a visible baby bump. Mukund and she will be seen returning to the Tiwari Sadan all happy and rejuvenated to be back from the wellness centre, but on their arrival, they get the worst news of their life, that their son has gone down a spiraling path and has separated from his wife. In this scenario, how will Renuka cope is something that will leave everyone surprised.”
Parmar adds, “The upcoming track will surely stir conversations and I am quite excited about it. Playing a pregnant woman on screen is already a challenge, but this twist will surely make it even more interesting. It will be a debate between right and wrong and how Renuka balances the family and tries to mend everything once again, while also getting ready for the arrival of her child. Renuka will take a new avatar to make things right and she has to make some bold decisions as well. I will give my all to portray these sequences with utmost conviction and I hope our fans like this new twist and keep showering us with love like always.”
