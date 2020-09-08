MUMBAI — Next to her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle has been the most iconic female playback singer in Hindi films. As she touches 87 years today (she was born September 8, 1933), we look at how she even scores over her “didi”—she has recorded many more songs than Lata (about 11,000), is the most-recorded singer in the world, and has a reputation for “moving with the times.” Like Lata, her range is from the classical to the cabaret. Besides being a singer, Asha-bai, as she is known, is also famous as a restaurateur. She is also, like Lata, a Dadasaheb Phalke award laureate.
Here are 7 milestone songs in her singing career of 77 years.
“Chalaa Chalaa Nav Baalaa” / “Maazhe Baal / 1943
Bhosle sang her first film song “Chalaa Chalaa Nav Baalaa” for the Marathi film “Maazhe Baal (My Child).” The music for the film was composed by Datta Davjekar, who also introduced her sister Lata Mangheskar to Hindi films.
“Saawan Aaya” / “Chunariya” / 1948
Bhosle made her Hindi film debut with “Saawan Aaya” for Hansraj Behl in “Chunariya.” Geeta Dutt (at that time known as Geeta Roy and Asha’s inspiration) and Zohrabai Ambalewali were her co-singers. The song was written by Mulkraj Bhakri.
“Hai Mouj Mein Apne Begaane” / “Raat Ki Rani” / 1949
This was her first solo song in Hindi. Hansraj Behl composed this song as well. It was written by Arzoo Lucknowi. Bhosle once said that Behl was the first composer who thought that she had a voice comparable to her already established sister and was like her guru and mentor.
(The song can be heard on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tcKCrXV1JNU)
“Maang Ke Saath Tumhara” / “Naya Daur” / 1957
The 1957 B.R. Chopra blockbuster was the first BIG film in which Asha got to sing all the songs for a BIG star in Vyjayanthimala. She sang three duets with Mohammed Rafi—“Saathi Haath Badhana” and “Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri” were the other two besides the most popular song above, “Ek Deewana Aate Jaate” (a solo) and “Reshmi Salwar Kurta Jaali Ka.” The music was by O.P. Nayyar, with whom she went on to establish a major team.
