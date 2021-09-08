MUMBAI — Dadasaheb Phalke laureate and Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle, born 8 September 1933, is the most recorded artiste with over 11,000 songs between 1943 and now, Bhosle has sung in 20 languages and her work spans film music, pop, ghazals, bhajans, classical music, folk songs, qawwalis and Rabindra Sangeet. She made her debut in 2013 as an actress in the Marathi film “Mai” and also owns a franchise of restaurants, “Asha’s,” abroad in Britain and the Middle-East.
Much was made about of the rivalry between her and elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, but they collaborated in about 70 duets and ensemble songs, beginning with a song in “Daman” (1951) and culminating with four duets and an ensemble with the third sister Usha Mangeshkar in “Lav Kush” (1997). Of course, she also had many duets and ensemble songs with Usha.
On the occasion of her 88th birthday, we look at 8 standout Lata-Asha duets and a song each with Usha Mangeshkar and their fourth sister, Meena Mangeshkar, who barely sang in a few films. We present them in alphabetical order. Lata and Asha have also recorded a song under the music direction of Asha’s son, Hemant Bhonsle, but never under their brother, Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar.
“Ae Chand Jahaan Woh Jaaye” / Sharada (1957)
This beautiful C. Ramachandra composition was all the more impactful for its gentle rendition by both the sisters as both the actresses on-screen (Meena Kumari and Shyama) on screen pine for the hero. The song was masterfully written by Rajendra Krishan.
“Chhap Tilak Sab Chhini” / Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki (1978)
No version of this Sufi classic by Ameer Khusrau is arguably as brilliantly re-composed and rendered as this film version from “Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki.” This was perhaps the only song composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal (where Lata was on home ground) in which Bhosle overshadowed her sister. L-P scored the maximum Lata-Asha duets AFTER Shankar-Jaikishan.
“Dabe Labon Se Kabhi Jo Koi” / Biwi Aur Makan (1966)
Hemant Kumar yet again showed that among the non-prolific composers he had few equals. This Lata-Asha duet is stunning in its uniqueness as a composition, and was skillfully penned by Gulzar.
“Humre Gaon Koi Aayega” / Professor (1962)
Shankar-Jaikishan have scored more Lata-Asha songs than anyone else. And among the many duets in the ‘50s and ‘60s (with two songs in the 1970s), the song saw a playful banter between Kalpana and Parveen Choudhary on screen that originated from the singers and the composition and Hasrat Jaipuri’s words.
“Jab Se Laagi Tose Nazariya” / Shikar (1968)
Eerie in its percussion-rich interludes in the suspense thriller set in a jungle, this Hasrat-S-J combo saw Lata and Asha in a different mode where the lyrics went off at a tangent to the situation, and yet were relevant to it.
“Main Haseena Naazneena” / Baazi (1968)
Kalyanji-Anandji and Shakeel Badayuni did just one film, and this song was the highlight of the score. The on-stage tableau saw a story with a message enacted by Waheeda Rehman and Helen, and the nuances with certain syllables stressed by the singers showed how much thought had gone into it.
“Man Kyoon Behka Ri Behka” / Utsav (1985)
Laxmikant-Pyarelal gave us this last classic, or great, Lata-Asha duet in Shashi Kapoor’s black comedy set in the B.C. era and based on a Sanskrit play. The exotic arrangements and the erotic yet twinkle-toed lyrics were by Pt. Vasant Deo, a Maharashtrian professor who taught Hindi at university level!
“Mere Mehboob Mein Kya Nahin” / Mere Mehboob (1963)
Naushad and Shakeel Badayuni gave us this ultra-meaningful song where two fast friends (Sadhana and Ameeta), unknowingly in love with the same person (Rajendra Kumar), rave about their man to the other.
With her other sisters, Asha Bhosle also had these musical delicacies:
“Banno Ke Haath Bhari Mehndi”/ Chandni Chowk (1954)
Roshan and Majrooh Sultanpuri gave us this delicious folk-based ditty that also had Meena Mangeshkar as the third singer in this B.R. Chopra film.
“Dulhan Maike Chali” / Manoranjan (1974)
Anand Bakshi’s lyrics were hard-hitting, extolling the roles of streetwalkers who spread some happiness in the world even as they were criticized for it. An excellent tune by R.D. Burman, worthy of Lata, Asha, and Usha Mangeshkar coming in, was like the icing on the cake.
