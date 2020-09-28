MUMBAI — Lata Mangeshkar, born Sept. 28, and her sister Asha Bhosle, born Sept. 8, reigned together (and in that order) in Hindi playback-dom for over four decades.
Lata began her career in Hindi films with "Aap Ki Sewa Mein" (1947) and the song "Paa Lagu Kar Jori Re" under Datta Davjekar, while Asha debuted with "Sawan Aaya Re" along with Geeta Dutt and Zohrabai in Hansraj Behl's "Chunaria" (1948).
The very first Lata-Asha duet was in "Daaman"(1951). It was K.Dutta's "Yeh ruki ruki hawayen,yeh bujhe bujhe sitare.” Over the next 35 years, Lata and Asha sang just one duet in a film in their mother-tongue Marathi, "Yeshil Kadhi Partoon Jivlaga" from the film "Antaricha Diva" composed by their brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.
But in Hindi, they have collaborated on over 50 duets as well as even more ensemble songs with co-singers as varied as sisters Usha and Meena Mangeshkar, Shamshad Begum, Mohammed Rafi, Mahendra Kapoor, Manna Dey, Kishore Kumar and others.
In this huge sea of musical excellence, let us look at 10 duets of theirs—in alphabetical order—that, for me, stand tallest. Needless to say, everyone's list will be different. Most of these songs have been popular, if not hits—the difference is about degree of popularity, and are now considered evergreens.
1."Ae Chand Jahaan Woh Jaaye" (Film: "Sharada" / 1957 / Music: C. Ramachandra / Lyrics: Rajendra Krishan)
Meena Kumari longs for Raj Kapoor, and so does Shyama in this hard-hitting social drama. But the lyrics are the exact opposite: they speak on a gentle request to the moon by both lovelorn women to kept them in the loop about the whereabouts of their common beloved.
2. "Chhap Tilak Sab Chhini" ("Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki" / 1978 / Laxmikant-Pyarelal / Ameer Khusrau)
This Ameer Khusrau poem has had many musical versions by Indian and Pakistani singers from Begum Akhtar to Abida Parveen and more. But none had the intense melodic punch that this composition had, with L-P getting the matchless sisters to vocalize it in an unforgettably erotic-cum-poignant sequence masterfully conceived by filmmaker Raj Khosla. L-P's partiality for Lata is legendary, but in this composition here, Asha effortlessly outclassed Lata as she had the meatier passages designed by the duo.
3. "Dabe Labon Se Kabhi Jo Koi" ("Biwi Aur Makan" / 1966 / Hemant Kumar / Gulzar)
A (now) rare beauty that cannot be forgotten or ignored. In a Hrishikesh Mukherjee comedy, Hemant Kumar went atypically populist and served up this delicious Lata-Asha recipe with its breezy and playful ambience as a continuous song (on-screen) with another all-male comic ditty. Kalpana got Lata and supporting actress Shabnam had Asha's voice.
4. "Jab Se Laagi Tose Najariya" ("Shikar" / 1968 / Shankar-Jaikishan / Hasrat Jaipuri)
This was a suspenseful murder mystery set in a jungle, and this song created an eerie atmosphere of unease and tension brilliantly through its orchestration, tune and filming on Asha Parekh and Bela Bose. The percussion was especially ominous, and the two sisters were in perfect synch.
5. "Main Chali Main Chali" ("Padosan" / 1968 / R.D. Burman / Rajendra Krishan)
I chose this breezy song where Lata and Asha both went fully into the R.D. kind of vocal flourishes over Shankar-Jaikishan's "Hamre Gaon Koi Aayega" from "Professor." The innovative gyrations in the scale helped this song zoom into this list. Pancham's other songs with the sisters did not go beyond average. S-J composed the maximum Lata-Asha duets (followed by L-P) and scored high in quite a lot of songs.
6. "Man Kyoon Behka Ri Behka" ("Utsav" / 1985 / Laxmikant-Pyarelal / Pt. Vasant Deo)
L-P's use of Lata-Asha went into varied zones, from an ordinary "Band Ho Mutthi" in "Dharam-Veer" to an experimental but forgettable song in which both sang for Moushumi Chaterjee in "Dil Aur Deewar" to other delectable numbers in other films like "Aaye Din Bahaar Ke." However, this "Utsav" number is considered a cult classic and chronologically is the last song the sisters recorded together. L-P arranged the phrasing magnificently in this erotica filmed on Rekha and Anooradha Patel. The feather-light orchestration and the refined words in pure Hindi completed the all-round excellence.
7. "Manbhavan Ke Ghar Jaaye Gori" ("Chori Chori" / 1956 / Shankar-Jaikishan / Shailendra)
One of the earliest songs of S-J with the sisters, this serene yet naughty duet also had a sweet touch of sadness within the situation. The line "Hamein Na Bhulana" (do not forget your friends after marriage) was given a lovely poignant tenor within the S-J composition. Shailendra's lyrics were phenomenal.
8. "Meha Aao Re" ("Sangeet Samrat Tansen" / 1962 / S.N. Tripathi / Shailendra)
Both the sisters stepped into the realm of the classical in this brilliant raag-heavy song that saw them excel in the alaaps and all the musical turns of the song. Among Lata-Asha's best together, this rare beauty remains unnoticed among their popular songs.
9. "Mere Mehboob Mein Kya Nahin" ("Mere Mehboob" /1963 / Naushad / Shakeel Badayuni)
Shakeel's words were dynamite, about two friends in love with the same man describing their objet d'amour with great glee to each other, and then, based on their description, suspecting whether they are talking about the same man! Unusually breezy for a Naushad creation, it saw Lata and Asha unfettered in their enthusiasm. One of the Lata-Asha duets that saw an unusually perfect chemistry.
10. "Pad Gaye Jhoole" ("Bahu Begum" / 1967 / Roshan / Sahir Ludhianvi)
This song is about relentless and deeply melody as the characters celebrate the onset of rains. Roshan created a sedate yet unforgettable tune for Sahir's words. His orchestration, so representative of the genius of this classicist composer, embellished a simple tune in which Lata and Asha complemented each other to perfection.
