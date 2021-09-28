MUMBAI — Lata Mangeshkar, who turned 92 Sept. 28, began her innings in Hindi cinema (which accounts for over 75 percent of her work) in 1947 and has recorded her last film song in 2019. Her tryst with films began with veteran composer Datta Davjekar in “Aap Ki Sewa Mein,” after whom she worked with several older names as well, like Anil Biswas, Khemchand Prakash, Ghulam Haider and Husnlal-Bhagatram besides Naushad.
Laxmikant-Pyarelal have recorded over 700 songs with her, followed by Shankar-Jaikishan, and these two names have also given her the maximum variety. C. Ramachandra, Salil Chowdhury, Madan Mohan, Kalyanji-Anandji, R.D. Burman, Rajesh Roshan, Bappi Lahiri and others have been specially associated with her from various generations.
But Latabai has worked with the younger composers too. And in films alone, here is the list of the youngest five, with their debut years in parenthesis.
Shamir Tandon (2005)
Shamir Tandon, erstwhile marketing manager of a music label, made his debut in “Page 3,” the Madhur Bhandarkar super-hit released in 2005. Its charts were led by “Kitne Ajeeb Rishte Hain Yahan Ke.” They also recorded a song for “Jail” (2009) and an unreleased film.
Rahul Sharma (2002)
The son of Pt. Shivkumar Sharma scored for just one film, Yash Chopra’s “Mujhse Dosti Karoge!” The playback roster was led by Lata Mangeshkar,who sang “Jaane Kabse Dil Mein Hai Tu” (in two parts, with her youngest co-singer Sonu Nigam)“Andekhi Anjaani Si” (with Udit Narayan) and a medley with Pamela Chopra, Udit Narayan and Sonu Nigam. All these songs were written by Anand Bakshi, who has written more of Lata’s songs than anyone else.
Vishal Bhardwaj (1995)
Lata Mangeshkar and Vishal Bhardwaj began on a high—“Maachis” (1996) was a Lata-fest all the way with songs like “Paani Paani Re” and “Yaad Na Aaye Koi.” Then came “Geela Geela Pani” in “Satya” (1998) and a couple of more examples. Their last song, “Theek Nahin Lagta” was recorded for a shelved film and has been now re-processed and released on her 92nd birthday as a single.
A.R. Rahman (1993)
A.R. Rahman had to wait 5 years before getting Lata to sing her first song for him in “Dil Se…”—the hit “Jiya Jale” with M.G. Sreekumar. Followed “Pukar”’s “Aa Jao Ke Sab Milke,” “One Two Ka Four”’s “Khamoshiyan Gungunana Lagi” in two parts, and the hit “O Paalanhaare” in “Lagaan.” The last song they have recorded as of now is “Luka Chhupi,” the lullaby from “Rang De Basanti” (2006) filmed on Waheeda Rehman, for whom her older classics include “Guide,” the National award-winning “Reshma Aur Shera,” “Bees Saal Baad,” “Patthar Ke Sanam” and others.
Shyam-Surender (1992)
Erstwhile musicians and arrangers who formed a duo to compose music, Shyam-Surender composed their only song with Lata in the 1994 “Elaan.” The duet with Kumar Sanu, “Nainon Ko Baatein Karne Do” was very popular, but Shyam-Surender never employed Lata’s vocals again in the few films they did.
Other 1980s and 1990s composers who employed Lata’s vocals:
Aadesh Shrivastava (1991)
Nikhil-Vinay (1991)
Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen (1988)
Uttam Singh-Jagdish Khanna (1983) (Uttam Singh alone later / 1997)
Shiv-Hari (1981)
