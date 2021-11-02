MUMBAI — Diwali is synonymous with good food, fun and happy times with loved ones. Everyone is looking forward to celebrating the festival of lights this year. Celebrities too have made plans and the countdown has already begun. They talk about what the festival signifies to them and how they are looking forward to making merry.
Anjali Phougat
“Diwali symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. My most favorite memory is to celebrate the occasion with my family in India, doing the pooja together and staying up late for fireworks. Feeling really nostalgic thinking about those days. In the US, we celebrate Diwali with friends and it’s an annual tradition to throw a party for Diwali at our place. This is something I am planning to do this time as well, but sometime later this year with my friends and family. So I am excited and looking forward to seeing my loved ones soon.”
Saurabh Agarwal
“Diwali means many things to me, I have written a poem that says it all. “Har taraf chaka chaundh dil mai andhera.. / Kaisa yeh tyohaar kaisa yeh bakeda. ./ Baahari saajo sajawat roshni nahin / Man ki safai roshni ko darshata hai Dipawali ka tyohaar / Aao phunke apne dimaag ke is Raavan ko aur manayen harsh ulhaas ka yeh tyohaar.. / Baahari sajavat ka kya matlab jab apna dil hi kaala ho,/ Ek deep jalao pyaar ka, toh insaan khud ka roshan ho.. / Phir har din hoga tyohaar / Jalenge deep aur phootega pyaar ka anaar / Diwali phir har din banegi janaab aur hoga khushiyoon ka tyohaar..’ Happy Deepavali, love all irrespective of who they are. As a kid it was a huge celebration for us. It was a great family bonding, all of us cousins used to celebrate it together. As kids, we used to wait for firecrackers and motichoor ka laddu, and we also used to get envelopes with money from our elders. It was great fun. From Dussehra onward we used to start playing cards as a part of our rituals.”
Shiny Doshi
“Diwali is one of my favorite festivals, because we used to get good long vacations at our grandparents’ place. Diwali is the time when the entire family used to come together to celebrate. The significance of the occasion is the pooja that we do during this time. I’m a very spiritual person. After the pooja, it’s all about bursting crackers. Diwali actually gives a ray of hope to you, fills your heart with joy. And my favorite memory would be spending time with my brother during our childhood days. Now, we don’t burst crackers, but as kids when parents used to get us crackers my brother used to steal my crackers so he could burst them all alone. And I used to fight with him and cry and hide my crackers too. This is my first Diwali after marriage, so I will most probably be in Mumbai with my family and friends. I’m very excited to do the Laxmi pooja with my in-laws and husband.”
Nivedita Basu
“Diwali, for us, is obviously about meeting friends and going to their houses. But for the past two years, I’ve forgotten what Diwali looks and feels like. Fortunately, in Diwali I will be with my mother. She is here in Mumbai with us.”
