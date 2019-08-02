MUMBAI—The line-up included Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani, Shantanu Moitra, Papon, Neeti Mohan, Benny Dayal, Aditi Singh Sharma, Shilpa Rao, Akriti Kakar, Richa Sharma, Mohan Kannan, Harshdeep Kaur and Dipannita Sharma.
Iconic live music destination Hard Rock Cafe hosted a power-packed fundraising concert, #ForAssam, to aid victims of the calamitous floods. The gig will unite some of the prominent names in the Indian music industry that will render their support to contribute to the lives of locals affected in the region.
An initiative by Papon, the star-studded charitable evening will kick-start with a performance by Kalyan Baruah’s new Blues band “Fish Curry Blues,” Project Baartalaap and Nilotpal Bora followed by renditions of the season’s biggest hits across genres.
Sanjay Mahtani, co-founder and director, JSM Corporation India, said, “We at Hard Rock Cafe have always believed in making a difference through the medium of music. We are honored to be a part of this noble initiative and are leaving no stone unturned to make it a success.”
Papon added, “This is our contribution to revive the spirit of the land of the red river and blue hills. The entire music fraternity stands in solidarity with the flood-hit Assam and empathizes with the plight of the victims. Together we will rebuild the lives of our brothers and sisters affected by the calamity. I also take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to all the fellow musicians who instantly agreed to partake in this relief project despite their prior commitments.”
Proceeds from the evening will be directed to Earthful Foundation that will use it to better the situation in Assam.
