MUMBAI—The music concert “Rehmatein” is back with its sixth edition. With Sonu Nigam and Hariharan and an 18-piece orchestra, “Rehmatein 6” was the biggest fundraiser event from Sangeetam Charitable Trust, hosted by E-Bizz Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. at Mumbai’s Shanmukhananda Hall Nov. 29.
Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, Padma Shri Anup Jalota, Talat Aziz, Salim Merchant, Jaspinder Narula and Leslie Lewis attended the concert. Organizer Saurabh Daftary thanked his sponsors LIC, Kanakia Builders, SBI, Axis Mutual Funds, Mahindra Finance and the audience for their support for this noble cause.
The trust, co-founded by Daftary, has been extending financial aid to the artistes of the music fraternity over the last decade, and over the last five years via “Rehmatein.”
While in the first year, they presented an amount of Rs. 500,000 to Khayyam and Rajendra Mehta, in the second year, through the show they gave medical insurance cover to 20 musicians. In their third, fourth and fifth years, they gave medical aid and insurance cover to over 100 musicians. However, this time the show will be contributing to the Kerala Relief Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.