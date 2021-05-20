MUMBAI — Music composer and producer Harsh Upadhyay, who hails from Gujarat, has composed a song, “Lad Lenge,” to appreciate all the frontline workers and create a sense of positivity amongst all the citizens of our country. Varun Dhawan is supporting the song and has dropped the video on his Instagram.
Upadhyay’s past stints as a music producer include “Duniya Sharma Jayegi” (“Khaali Peeli”) with Vishal-Shekhar, “Baja Ke Tumba” (“Phillauri”), “Bhangra Ta Sajda” and “Pappi Le Loon” (Veere Di Wedding) and “Uri: The Surgical Strike” (backgroud score).
He was also one of the composers for the film “Street Dancer” starring Varun Dhawan, for which he recreated “Suno Gaur Se.”
Upadhyay says, ““Lad Lenge” itself says we won’t accept defeat, but will come together and win and once again bounce back to our happy lives, where there are only smiling faces around, moving out freely and celebrating freedom from this phase of life.”
On the idea for the new song, he says, “It was already curated by Varun Dhawan and Rahul Shetty before I got a call from them, about creating something of great motivation to dedicate to our frontline workers who are the real heroes in today’s world. They give their all to save lives in this horrific pandemic. My song can be used to spread positivity among all of us through our social media. This is how I came in the picture and composed this track for such a great cause. It all came from within naturally as the feelings were quite mutual.”
He further states, “We should feel a wave of positivity and pride about our frontline workers. The composition is to inspire the youth to come ahead and unite together to fight this pandemic along with our government and doctors and nurses of our country and win over it.”
