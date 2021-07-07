Consider this: A man (Rishu, real name Rishabh) marries a girl (Rani), fully knowing her “limitations” (she cannot cook, see? She is only good as a beautician, where among her earliest guineapigs after her wedding is her father-in-law). They stay in small town Jwalapur and she is from Delhi. But the marriage is no bed of roses. They are not able to consummate their marriage, and Rishu (Vikrant massey) overhears (from the washroom!) Rani (Taapsee Pannu) confiding to her mother that Rishu was not good in bed.
Distancing occurs between the newlyweds as a result of this, and the fact that Rishu’s mother Lata (Yamini Das) has been shocked that Rani cannot cook adds to the mess. In this traumatic phase comes Rishu’s cousin Neel (Harshvardhan Rane) to spend a few days there. A lovelorn Rani falls for him and they become physical, with Rani now wanting to terminate her marriage. The commitment-phobic Neel, however, runs away and when Rani confesses to her husband that she is in love with Neel, the worst streak in Rishu surfaces and he begins to physically hurt her.
A distraught Rani asks for his forgiveness, and he relents after she attempts suicide and they decide to start afresh. But Neel is not done yet.
The film starts with Rishu’s death in an explosion, with Rani seeing his dismembered arm (with her name tattooed on it from the time he had been love-struck after their engagement) in the debris. A police officer relentlessly interrogates her, and the truth is incredibly absurd and ridiculous, one of the many ridiculous absurdities we get to see in this silly tale.
Pannu looks good but her performance is anything but that. Massey is effective in parts, and so is Harshvardhan Rane. The best performances easily come from Yamini Das and Daya Shankar Pandey as Rishu’s parents.
It is shocking to see the oh-so-accomplished first-time director of “Hasee Toh Phasee” deliver such unmitigated nonsense. But, sadly nowadays, a director is only as good as he is allowed to be, and that includes making a movie out of a script that has conned everyone!
Because Kanika Dhillon, an overrated writer (“Always Kabhi Kabhi,” “RA.One,” “Manmarziyaan,” “Kedarnath,” “Judgementall Hai Kya”) until now, spins a yarn that somehow hoodwinked her makers (including the director of the “Tanu Weds Manu” franchise who is a co-producer and actors (we wonder how!!!—and Pannu again after “Manmarziyaan,” which at least had a decent role for her!) but does not make sense. Imagine the following:
A man uses a chopper to cut his own arm. He never bothers about infection, sepsis and the loss of blood: it is as easy as removing a shirt. He certainly never sees a doctor.
He even swims in a river in this condition and holds his breath under water. This grotesque idea comes from some pulp fiction he reads.
The perpetrators of the main plot have no conscience about blowing a house up just to protect their skins and interest. They just want to be with each other.
The cop interrogates Rani repeatedly, in full view of a crowd of spectators, including her dead husband’s closest friend. A lie detector test is inconclusive as Rani wears a slipper with a nail projecting into her leg. The pain gives a false report as her heart rate increases!
The cop finally cottons on to the truth FIVE YEARS LATER when he reads the same pulp fiction that inspired the crime! He does not bother to reopen the crime—after all, he is now transferred to a different place!
The parents of both Rishu and Rani conveniently disappear from the plot when convenient.
I might have missed a few crazy points.
So you can miss the movie, too. Despite some humor in the first half.
And yes, the film is about Uttar Pradesh-ites, and two of the four or five forgettable songs, “Dil Melt Karda” and “Lakeeran” are in trendy Punjabi. Now that’s what we call “Udta Punjab!”
Rating: *1/2
T-Series Films’ and Colour Yellow Productions’ ‘Haseen Dillruba’
Produced by: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aanand L. Rai & Himanshu Sharma
Directed by: Vinil Mathew
Written by: Kanika Dhillon
Music: Amit Trivedi
Starring: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, Aditya Srivastava,
Ashish Verma, Yamini Das, Daya Shankar Pandey, Alka Kaushal, Amit Singh Thakur, Puja Sarup, Atul Tiwari, Deepesh Jagdish, Aashiq Hussein, Alok Chatterjee, Preeti Singh, Shyaam Kishore & others
