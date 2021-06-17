MUMBAI — A woman whose heart longs to live like words captured in a novel, finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband. Will she get lost in the chaos of her real-life novel or find her innocence?
Written by Kanika Dhillon and produced by T-Series Films and Colour Yellow Productions, “Haseen Dillruba” has music by Amit Trivedi and is directed by Vinil Matthew, who last directed the 2014 rom-com “Hasee Toh Phasee.” It will soon stream on Netflix.
The stars of the film, which also features Aditya Srivastava of “CID” fame, speak on the movie.
Vikrant Massey said: “‘Haseen Dillruba’ is the perfect mix of humor, quirk, revenge and romance. I hope it surprises the audience as much as it surprised me when I heard it first. It was an enthralling experience shooting for it. Let us all watch the mysteries unravel themselves and learn important life lessons.”
Taapsee Pannu stated: “This was a film I had a very strong gut feeling about the day I heard the basic idea from Kanika. Unfortunately, I wasn’t the first choice for the film, and it came to me after all their options were exhausted. And the good old saying that if it’s meant for you it will come to you, holds true for this case. It’s not just a beautifully written mystery, but it has such wonderful characters involved, which is candy in an actor’s hands. I am glad I got to experiment with my look and performance with this one because I am definitely not the go-to person for this kind of character conventionally and we all love to take risks here.”
Harshvardhan Rane added: “I am honored to be in the same frame with some of our country’s finest talent. Taapsee and Vikrant have one thing in common: I could never make out if they were joking or if they were serious. I always had to look for tiny nuances to understand the pretext. Working on ‘Haseen Dillruba’ also gave me a chance to associate with the best, be it producer Aanand L. Rai-sir, Vinil-sir and Kanika ma’am. I was blown away with the script, a classic whodunit that will keep you guessing until the very end.”
Watch the trailer here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.