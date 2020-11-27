MUMBAI—Anupa Das, a 42 year-old teacher from Chhattisgarh, became a “Crorepati” with her meticulous way of answering, on “Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.” Not only is she the third “Crorepati” in around a fortnight, but she completes a hat-trick of women winning the amount on the show in this season.
Tears of joy welled up in the government schoolteacher’s eyes as the show’s mega-host, Amitabh Bachchan, announced that she had given the “Sahi jawaab” (Right answer) to the one-crore question. She said, “Honestly, I still feel it is all a dream. The fact that I was on the show and that too on the hot-seat, playing the game with Amit-ji, was an experience that I couldn’t have even dreamt of. It was a life-changing experience and so surreal. When I go back home and people ask about my entire experience, I don’t know what to say, it is like a dream and feels so unreal. I believe that all my prayers have been answered after coming on “Kaun Banega Crorepati.””Life took a turn in December 2019 for Das, whose mother was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, bringing them to Mumbai from Chhattisgarh. The struggles took a toll on the family, but Das felt lucky to experience humility and kindness from Mumbaikars during the tough times. To now be able to afford her mother's cancer treatment makes her win all the more special for Das, who believes in the power of faith.
After facing series of personal struggles like a failed marriage as well, Das turned the tables for a better, brighter future for her family and herself. “KBC” happens to be the only television show she watches, and Das also advises her students to watch it as she feels it will equip them with the power of knowledge, which can change the course of this nation.
