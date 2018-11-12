DHAKA—Actress Manisha Koirala on Nov. 10 unveiled her book "Healed," her personal story of a battle against ovarian cancer.
"Overcoming cancer has been a lesson in self-discovery and learning to love life again!! Dear friends, presenting you my book," Manisha Koirala tweeted along with the book's cover.
Penned by the "1942: A Love Story" actress with Neelam Kumar, the book is subtitled "How cancer gave me a new life."
Koirala’s smiling face on the cover reflects the positivity that has helped her sail through the battle against the disease.
"'Healed" is the powerful, moving and deeply personal story of actor Manisha Koirala's battle against ovarian cancer. From her treatment in the US and the wonderful care provided by the oncologists there to how she rebuilt her life once she returned home, the book takes us on an emotional roller-coaster ride through her many fears and struggles and shows how she eventually came out triumphant.
"Today, as she completes six years of being cancer-free, she shares her story-one marked by apprehensions, disappointments, and uncertainties and the lessons she learned along the way. Through her journey, she unravels cancer for us and inspires us to not buckle under its fear, but emerge alive, kicking and victorious," the publisher, Penguin Random House India, posted on its website.
On the acting front, Manisha Koirala has in recent times been seen in Rajkumar Hirani's "Sanju," based on actor Sanjay Dutt's life and in Netflix film "Lust Stories."
