MUMBAI — Dr. Shriram Nene, who has 18 years of experience as a cardiovascular, thoracic and general surgeon, has launched his YouTube channel on healthcare. The channel will focus on raising awareness and bringing together experts to provide evidence-based international standards in healthcare.
The 6-minute launch video, which also features Madhuri Dixit Nene, showcases the different aspects of healthcare on which the channel will focus. By providing access to the best experts and peer-reviewed articles in the description, the channel will allow users to make informed decisions in their own lives and healthcare journeys.
Says Madhuri, “It’s always great having a doctor in the house. With this channel, hopefully Ram can bring the best information to everyone’s home."
In 2011, Dr. Shriram moved to India to scale up medicine using media, technology and smart services marketplaces to improve access to international standards. Along the way, he has been a seed investor and chief medical officer at the wellness startup, Goqii. He has worked closely with many prestigious institutions in India and globally and published and presented in many peer-reviewed settings.
He said, “Let’s face it: there is no user’s manual that comes when we are born. It is tough to figure out what is best for each of us. We put this channel together to bring together the best information and experts in the healthcare space to help you live your best lives. The goal is to raise awareness and thereby give better access to healthcare for everyone.”
“I have been toying with the idea for a long time, and both Madhuri and I thought this would be the right time to launch it as it seems everyone could benefit from the best information. We look forward to engaging with you.”
