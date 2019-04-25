MUMBAI—Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan, Pune, a registered public charitable trust established and exclusively nurtured over the last 30 years by the Mangeshkar family, felicitated legends as usual from the fields of music, drama, art and social work with the prestigious annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan awards at the Shri Shanmukhanand Hall, Sion.
Hon. Directorate-General, Vijay Kumar, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), presided over the function and the awards were given away by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
This year, the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for music and art has been conferred upon the well-known classical dancer, Smt. Sucheta Bhide-Chapekar; the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Lifetime award (Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar) to Salim Khan; the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Special Award to Madhur Bhandarkar for his contribution to Indian Cinema and the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Special Award to Helen for her contribution to Indian Cinema.
The Vagvilasini Award was given to Vasant Abaji Dahake for Literature; the Mohan Wagh Award to Bhadrakali Productions “Soyare Sakal” for Best Drama of the Year and the Anandmayee Puraskar to Pandit Suresh Talwalkar of Taalyogi Ashram for espousing a social cause.
Vijaykumar was also honored on behalf of “Bharat Ke Veer,” an NGO that works for India’s bravehearts under the Ministry of Home Affairs. This time, the Deenanath Mangeshkar Pratishthan handed over a token of appreciation to honor the martyrs who have laid down their lives in line of duty in the terrorist attack at Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir, which had claimed the lives of over 40 CRPF soldiers. For the same cause, Lata Mangeshkar has donated Rs.1 crore in memory of her father, Master Deenanath Mangeshkar.
The Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Pratishthan also gave financial assistance worth Rs. 50,000 to the late Vijay Mahadik’s family. Mahadik used to work as a wing artist at the Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagraha in Pune.
Mrs. Salma Khan, Usha Mangeshkar, Hariharan, Shaan, Roopkumar Rathod. Bappi Lahiri and others were among the guests.
