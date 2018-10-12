Album: “Helicopter Eela” (Saregama Music)
Music: Anu Malik, Amit Trivedi, Raghav Sachar & Daniel B. George
Lyrics: Shyam Anuragi, Swanand Kirkire & Asma
Amit Trivedi here is a far cry from the composer of ‘AndhaDhun,” and let us face it, Ajay Devgn is probably the least musical of our superstars, and “U Me Aur Hum” or “Shivaay” are proof.
Trivedi’s “Mummy Ki Parchhai” (Ronit Sarkar) is rescued by some clever words (Swanand Kirkire), and Sarkar is just passable. An otherwise fine singer like Palomi Ghosh dominates the score with three diverse numbers, of which “Yaadon Ki Almari’ (written by Kirkire again cleverly but not brilliantly) is alright from a vocal point of view, though showing a deficiency in accent.
This inability to be truly Hindi is seen even more in Ghosh’s “Khoya Ujala” that is composed by Daniel B. George and sounds out of place in a Hindi film because it sounds like only the words are in Hindi and the tune fits more of a Western ethos. Ghosh is not from the Hindi playback world, and expressions in Hindi are paramount. Here, the song itself is deficient in the kind of inspiration singer needs, apart from correct guides to diction.
Ghosh fares best in the Anu Malik-Shyam Anuragi re-creation “Ruk Ruk Ruk” done by Raghav Sachar. Sachar does a respectful and tuneful job of the song and makes sure Ghosh is decent. What looks at face value as unimaginative is actually indicative of a faithful re-creation with just the minimalistic modern touches to this cult “Vijaypath” song from 1994.
Two other songs are also ho-hum, or rather no-hum! Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan are wasted in the drone “Dooba Dooba” created by Trivedi with Kirkire, and even worse is “Chand Lamhe” sung with her usual superficial vocals by Shilpa Rao. Rao never sings deep from within for reasons inexplicable, given her Indian vocal training. George is again the composer and Asma, the lyricist of this lifeless paean.
Scores like these indicate that when music is used functionally, there should be someone musical in charge. Or the films should go song-less.
Rating: 1.5/5
