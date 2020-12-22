Vikram Bhatt’s leitmotif in erotic thrillers is seemingly taken as the base (never mind from where it may originate!) and expanded upon by the filmmakers here in “Hello Mini,” though technically, this series is based on a 3-volume anthology of books by Novoneel Chakraborty that start with “Marry Me, Stranger.”
A 2019 series, I was tempted to watch this 15-episode marathon because of two reasons: One, Applause Entertainment has done some good work in the web series field, and two, the high (8.9/10) rating “Hello Mini” enjoys on IMDb. Well, well, there is no accounting for tastes, as the fellow said when he saw a man kiss his mother-in-law. But then, this one plays out sex as if there is nothing better and as if it is life’s prime occupation as well as obsession: which it seems to be for all the main characters.
Rivanah Banerjee (Anuja Joshi) comes to Mumbai from Kolkata to work, and stays with her brother and sister-in-law who have a dysfunctional marriage. At the instance of office colleague Prateek (Arjun Aneja), she shifts to a share apartment with a weirdo named Asha (Tamara D’Souza), who is into spirituality, and Ishita (Priya Banerjee) who lives a Bohemian life dictated by her basic instincts, including kinky sex with Gaurav (Gaurav Chopra), for whom sex is clearly a basic necessity.
Prateek is besotted with Rivanah, who has a boyfriend Ekansh (Anshul Pandey) who, she later finds, is a womanizer. She breaks off with him. Prateek is thrilled and overdoes the romantic overtures, and spreads the wrong impression in their office. Ergo, Rivanah makes sure he quits, fuming. Ishita introduces her to the world of forbidden erotica and then Rivanah falls for a neighbor, Danny (Mrinal Dutt). The snake in the grass of her life is a mysterious stranger who seems to know whatever she is doing, guides her, teaches her, threatens her later (all on SMS) and worse.
Somewhere in-between, Rivanah starts teaching slum kids (at the stranger’s command) and enjoys it, and they have a role to play in what is coming. But is Asha all that innocent? Who is the stranger? Is it Gaurav? Prateek? Ekansh? Asha? Or is it someone else?
Every episode is peppered with extremes of erotic visuals, scanty dresses for the protagonist et al, and occasionally we have the plot of the mysterious singer plodding on, like a mostly-ignored turtle coming to life. There is a “filmi” twist and finite for one villain in the end—15 episodes that I bore even though they ‘bore’d me out of a false expectation of some twist that could have made up for and explained all the stuff I was watching!
But guess what? After all the flesh-fest and orgy (pun intended) of kinky behavior, the mystery is maintained hanging on the stranger’s identity. Cliffhanger in theory, but for me, it is the last straw that broke this plodding and unwieldy camel’s back.
We see Anuja Joshi and Priya Banerjee showing off their booty past decent limits, and in the coterie of actors who do passable work, we have only Arjun Aneja as Prateek, though he too overdoes the villainy at places, and Tamara D’Souza, who gets a meaty part as Asha, but her role is not all that long. The script and director are obsessed with the male organ overtly, as those who will still watch this show realize at repeated junctures in this fiesta of sex.
But that’s not the only reason why this show does not work at any level—entertainment, thrills, erotica…whatever. And it is ironical that two siblings, who are the offspring of one of Hindi cinema’s makers of sugary romances and socials, have co-produced the series.
As for Applause, it is good that what you dished out this year was far, far better. This one does not deserve any—Applause, that is.
Rating: *1/2
Produced by: Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Shristhi Behl Arya & Goldie Behl
Directed by: Faruk Kabir
Written by: Novoneel Chakraborty, Croctales, Anand Sivakumaran, Akshay Vishwanath, Dilshad Patel, Sonal Joshi & Maaria Syed
Starring: Anuja Joshi, Priya Banerjee, Anshul Pandey, Arjun Aneja, Mrinal Dutt,
Gaurav Chopra, Tamara D'Souza, Ankur Rathee, Anjuman Saxena, Vineet Sharma, Renu Jaisinghani, Pyarali & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.