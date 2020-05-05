MUMBAI — Hema Malini and Amrita Rao have come together for The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), an apex trade association, to celebrate the World Hand Hygiene Day which is commemorated May 5 every year.
To raise awareness, the duo gave out video and audio messages. The initiative is a part of the PM Narendra Modi’s Mission Swachh Bharat.
Rao said “Hand Hygiene is the topmost measure to prevent the coronavirus. Many people still think that coronavirus is a viral-like cold and flu, and while they cover their nose and mouth diligently, they are not at all sensitive about sanitizing their hands with immediate effect as soon as they touch anything that has possibly been touched by or passed on from the hands of another person.”
“Its high time every effort is made to create awareness, educate and remind people that hand hygiene is crucial. All respiratory and intestinal diseases can be reduced by fifty percent by washing hands with soap.”
She adds, “It is important to make hand-washing a daily habit. Good hand-washing with soap can save more lives than any vaccine or medical intervention. I am happy that this effort can make a difference in the lives of the many people.”
Narayana Super-Speciality Hospital, Gurugram, a world-class medical facility catering to the healthcare needs of the NCR region, has partnered with ASSOCHAM for this initiative. Other activity partners include brands like Himalaya Herbals, Abbott, Dettol, Hindustan Unilever Limited and ITC.
