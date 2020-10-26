MUMBAI — On the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi (Dussehra), Hema Malini, Suresh Wadkar and Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia have presented soulful bhajans.
Hema Malini and Suresh Wadkar have sung a bhajan to Lord Ram, written by Kavi Narayan Agrawal “Das Narayan” who has penned these beautiful lines of both the bhajans.
Hema is an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna. Pandit Chaurasia and Agarwal have also devoted their entire lives and art forms to Lord Krishna. Now, these doyens have come together to sing praises of Lord Ram. It is said that Lord Krishna’s praise is incomplete without the glorification of lord Ram. By lauding Ram’s name, the poet hopes to bring back a state of “Ram Rajya” in our beloved country.
Hema Malini, a virtuoso in Indian classical dance and a performing artiste par excellence, has found a new love and joy in singing and is currently pursuing devotional singing with a lot of passion and enthusiasm. She finds great joy, peace and redemption in singing devotionals and chanting mantras. Wadkar is an eminent singer also renowned for devotional singing and chanting.
Agrawal says, “These soulful bhajans will add to your festive spirit and light your homes with devotion, love and happiness.” Hema Malini added, “On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, we present you two beautiful bhajans.”
Wadkar added, “My dear friend Das Narayan-ji has written the lyrics and our very own dream girl Hema Malini-ji and I have sang the bhajans. I request each and every one of you to please listen, I am sure you will fall in love with the lyrics and her voice. I extend my warm wishes of Dussehra to every Indian.”
Pt. Chaurasia said, “This year, this Navaratri and this Dussehra has been the most memorable. Narayan Agrawal-ji is an old friend. I have become Hema-ji’s fan. She is singing like she was born to sing. I wish all the very best in everything she does in her life from dance, politics, acting to singing, she is a star. My warm wishes to all the people who have worked in these two bhajans. Happy Dussehra to all.”
The songs are:
“Patit Pawan Ram” sung by Hema Malini, Music: Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Music Arrangement: Vivek Prakash Song Link: https://youtu.be/WSD555aiCqI
“Ram Se Anuraag” sung by Hema Malini & Suresh Wadkar. Music: Suresh Wadkar, Music Arrangement: Vivek Prakash. Song Link: https://youtu.be/hnA4jlJX84U
