MUMBAI— Hema Malini, classical dancer, actress, producer-director and also parliamentarian, made her singing debut in 1974 under Kalyanji-Anandji in “Haath Ki Safai,” with the super-hit “Peenewalon Ko Peene Ka Bahana Chahiye,” and also recorded later under Laxmikant-Pyarelal (in “Dream Girl” that was her home production) and R.D. Burman’s “Kinara.
She later sang in non-film albums, including her debut devotional “Gopala Ko Samarpan.” She continues her devotional music journey with her offerings “Krishna Mantra” and “Krishna Mahamantra.” The albums were released on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, Aug. 22, at the hands of Anup Jalota at the ISKCON Auditorium in Mumbai.
The first album, “Krishna Mantra” is a recitation of:
“Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murare
Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva
Har Swas Mein Tum Ho Mere Govind
Darshan Chahoon Har Pal Deva”
The second album, “Krishna Mahamantra” is a recitation of:
“Hare Krishna Hare Krishna,
Krishna Krishna Hare Hare
Hare Ram Hare Ram, Ram Ram Hare Hare
Mukund Madhav Govind Bolo
Namami Krishna Hare Hare”
In both albums, Kavi Narayan Agrawal Das has added one verse in each mantra and extended them. The composition of the mantras is traditional. The music arrangement, designing and programming are done by Kalanidhi Vivek Prakash.
