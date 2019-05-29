MUMBAI—Guess you owe it to yourself if you have worked hard all through – in films and politics. Days before the Lok Sabha Election results, Hema Malini visited the Mercure Goa Devaaya Retreat to rejuvenate herself (fans would strongly object as they still find her brimming with youthful energy!) and press a F5 after her living a hectic, largely urban life.
Mercure Goa Devaaya Retreat, an exquisite property dedicated to traditional healing, is situated on the serene Divar Island on Goa’s beautiful Mandovi River. The property offers authentic Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Yoga treatments with international hospitality standards.
The actress enjoyed her stay at the retreat property, evident from her eclectic social media posts. She was seen doing Yoga by the river at sunrise, enjoying her organic ‘sattvik’ meal that was designed as per her ‘doshas’ at the restaurant in the hotel and many more.
Mercure Goa Devaaya offers focused integrated health programs using both Ayurveda and Naturopathy for various healing treatments. It is supported by infrastructure like treatment rooms, Yoga Pavilion, Meditation Centre and Naturopathy Centre. Doctors conduct a Prakriti Parikshan of the patient and treat their ailments using traditional remedies. The retreat has a set of highly skilled doctors, vaidyas and therapists who map personalized treatment plans, considering each patron's condition.
Said Hema Malini: “It was a wonderful experience at the retreat. Nothing compares to unwinding and rejuvenating in such a fresh environment. The Ayurveda therapies and Yoga sessions were amazing and refreshing. I look forward to visit this property again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.