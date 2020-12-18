MUMBAI — Star Bharat’s show “Teri Laadli Main” has an intriguing story of an unwanted mute girl child who longs for her father’s acceptance and strives to overcome hurdles that challenge her existence. The show will take viewers on a journey of this small girl, who is an epitome of sacrifice and responsibility and pushes herself hard to work, so that someday her father might show her the same affection that he shows to her brother.
The message that the channel is aiming at through this show is that “A family may give up on their daughter but a daughter will never give up on her family. “Teri Laadi Main” revolves around the sensitive topic of female infanticide.
The recently-released promo that features a helpless mother who attempts infanticide is high on emotion. It talks about how, owing to the pressure from her husband and in-laws, she decides to attempt something wrong, but her motherly heart goes against all odds and saves her girl child and this forms the crux of the story.
Hemangi Kavi will also be seen in the show as the mother. She is a popular face and has won many awards and accolades. She will be seen essaying the pivotal role of a doting mother who is willing to do anything for her daughter and be her pillar of strength.
Kavi stated, “I will be seen essaying the role of Bitti’s mother, Urmila. The topic is very sensitive and there is a strong message in this show. When I was offered the role, I immediately accepted it. I am happy to play a strong character like this. The treatment for the topic is little different in the serial. I am very excited for the feedback from the audience.”
She adds, “When pregnant, Urmila’s in-laws force her to abort when they come to know it’s a girl in the womb. However, having a mothers’ heart, she stands by her decision to give birth to her child and raise her. Urmila is very patient despite the many issues she faces in life. Like every mother, she is very supportive of her child despite everyone being against her. She is very protective about Bitti and always encourages her in everything she wants to do. She is the only pillar of strength in Bittis’ life. I feel very blessed to have got an opportunity to essay such an important role in the show and I hope through this show we are successful in promoting the social message that every child is special, be it a girl or boy.”
Star Bharat’s “Teri Laadli Main” begins to air Jan. 5.
